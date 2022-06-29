BreakingNews
Giant job fair today at Wright State's Nutter Center: What you need to know to find a new job
KUDOS event will help children better understand deployment

Military News
By Brian Dietrick, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
22 minutes ago
Airman and Family Readiness Center

Has your child ever wondered what it would be like to go on deployment like many of Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who deploy all over the world?

KUDOS, or Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, is a fun-filled way that allows children to understand why deployments are important and to answer any questions that may come along during the deployment process.

KUDOS will be held on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Bass Lake, and all activities are designed for ages 5 to 13. The event is open to all military and civilian children and space is limited to 50 children; so be sure to register early.

“The events are designed to help children work through questions about deployments by engaging in a simulated deployment process,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Gillispie, Readiness senior NCO, Airman and Family Readiness Center. It will be a fun way to show and experience pre-mobilization and mission preparedness.”

To sign up or to receive additional information, contact the Airman & Family Readiness Center at 937-257-3592, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Brian Dietrick
