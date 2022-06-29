KUDOS event will help children better understand deployment

Has your child ever wondered what it would be like to go on deployment like many of Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who deploy all over the world?
KUDOS, or Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, is a fun-filled way that allows children to understand why deployments are important and to answer any questions that may come along during the deployment process.
KUDOS will be held on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Bass Lake, and all activities are designed for ages 5 to 13. The event is open to all military and civilian children and space is limited to 50 children; so be sure to register early.
“The events are designed to help children work through questions about deployments by engaging in a simulated deployment process,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Gillispie, Readiness senior NCO, Airman and Family Readiness Center. It will be a fun way to show and experience pre-mobilization and mission preparedness.”
To sign up or to receive additional information, contact the Airman & Family Readiness Center at 937-257-3592, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
