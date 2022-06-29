KUDOS event will help children better understand deployment

KUDOS, or Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, is a fun-filled way that allows children to understand why deployments are important and to answer any questions that may come along during the deployment process.

KUDOS will be held on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Bass Lake, and all activities are designed for ages 5 to 13. The event is open to all military and civilian children and space is limited to 50 children; so be sure to register early.