March spotlights sports, frozen food specials at commissary

The 2022 Cute Kid Contest

Do you have the cutest kid in the military? Commissary shoppers can enter their child’s photo in a contest from March until June 4 for a chance to receive $1,500 and be featured in an issue of FAMILY Magazine. Visit familymedia.com/cutekid/ for details and entry form.

“Salute to Savings”

During March, General Mills is honoring all military members with high-value store coupons, premium giveaways and basketball-themed displays in their commissary for savings on its products.

Win a VIP Race Day Experience

Starting in March, stateside commissary shoppers can participate in Smithfield’s “Finish in Style” sales promotion, which will include big prizes and substantial savings on Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous and Armour Meatball products. One commissary shopper will win a VIP Race Day Experience grand prize pack, including a gift card for race tickets, travel and accommodations, plus a meet and greet with Smithfield #10 car driver Aric Almirola. To enter, buy three or more products and visit Smithfielddecasweeps.com (from your personal device) to upload a photo of your commissary receipt showing the purchases of three or more of the previously mentioned brand products in a single transaction during the sweepstakes period.

In addition to the grand prize, 15 first prize winners will each receive one $50 Commissary gift card. To participate and read the official rules, visit www.Smithfielddecasweeps.com. Coupons will also be available in stateside commissaries while supplies last.

Helping rescue dogs

K9s for Warriors and Del Monte partner to give a new “leash” on life to rescue dogs and military heroes. In March when you purchase Del Monte products in your local commissary, you are helping support two veterans to receive a service dog. For more information, contact K9sForWarriors.org.

“Make Every Day Earth Day”

In support of Earth Day (April 22), General Mills is featuring the “Make Every Day Earth Day” event from March 28 to April 24. Participating stores will feature savings and high-value coupons on natural/organic products such as Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, Muir Glen, Larabar and Food Should Taste Good items such as macaroni and cheese, ready-to-eat cereal, canned tomatoes and pasta sauces, and healthy snack foods.

“Your commissary is chillin’ in March with super cool pricing in their frozen food section and slam dunk savings throughout the store for the annual college basketball tournament,” Moffett said. “Don’t miss these savings. It’s definitely worth the trip!”