Nearly 200,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies sent to troops overseas

In early November, the Girl Scouts supplied the Exchange with the exact orders they wanted for their troops overseas. Shipping began in mid-November, when the Exchange picks up the cookies from the Kentucky bakery that makes them. In mid-January, the cookies arrived at the Exchange distribution centers.

“The process starts early because we want to make sure everything is in place,” Osby said. “We know what we need to do, how many containers we need, the size container we need and every location the shipment is going so that we can get the containers to all the Girl Scout pickups.”

The cookie deliveries exemplify the Exchange’s motto, “We Go Where You Go,” and its core value of family serving family.

“It’s great for the families who are stationed overseas with service members,” Osby said. “It helps them be able to participate and it brings a little bit of comfort. When their families are happy, their morale is up.”