New-look Gate 15A set for reopening June 21

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is scheduled to resume normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the access-control point.

Gate 12A, which had set up all lanes for inbound only during the weekday-morning commute, is returning to normal traffic patterns 24/7. Gate 16A, at the southwest end of Communications Boulevard, will no longer be an option for outbound motorists after 6 p.m. June 18.