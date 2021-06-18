dayton-daily-news logo
New-look Gate 15A set for reopening June 21

Work on Gate 15A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nears completion June 14 ahead of its scheduled reopening. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

After a two-month closure for a construction project, Gate 15A off state Route 844 will reopen to traffic June 21.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is scheduled to resume normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the access-control point.

Gate 12A, which had set up all lanes for inbound only during the weekday-morning commute, is returning to normal traffic patterns 24/7. Gate 16A, at the southwest end of Communications Boulevard, will no longer be an option for outbound motorists after 6 p.m. June 18.

Base officials said the $1.8 million project, which began in April, will improve security and traffic flow at Gate 15A while providing better weather protection for 88 SFS “Defenders.”

