New medical profile system to enhance communication, readiness

After assessing the prior system, teams of experts in AFRL, DHA and AFMRA determined that an updated system could not only improve the management of patients and give them more autonomy over their healing processes but also enable better communication with leadership regarding the readiness status of personnel.

Additionally, the update could increase medical providers’ occupational and operational awareness as they would better understand the physical requirements of various careers across the Total Force.

“Our hope with this new system is that service members will be more engaged in the profiling process and have more responsibility during recovery. Likewise, commanders will have ready access to information on unit members who are placed on a profile, supporting their ability to determine how service members can contribute to the mission as well as whether or not certain members can deploy,” explained Maj. Lindsay Johnston, chief of the Base Operational Medicine Clinic Development Branch in AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing.

AGAM introduces changes to current processes and provides improved communication between commanders and medical providers. This profile system also has a completely new look with dashboards so service members and commanders will have easier access to information.

“We designed AGAM to provide improved communication between commanders and medical providers, balancing service members’ medical needs during recovery with duty requirements,” explained Johnston. “Additionally, the improved system will empower Airmen and Guardians, allowing them to take an active role in their health. They’ll not only be responsible for updating their recovery progress, but they can also document in AGAM when more care is needed.”

During the development process, the team worked with medical providers in many specialties and built templates for more than 200 diagnoses to give commanders an improved decision-making tool. These templates are standardized based on the most current medical guidance allowing for consistency across the Department of the Air Force.

For medical providers, AGAM generates all profile information electronically on the Air Force Form 469, which is the official form providers use to communicate recommendations for fitness, duty and mobility restrictions, which optimizes treatment, stabilization and recovery. Johnston stated that protected health information is not visible on the Air Force Form 469.

For service members, the new process will require them to log into their MyIMR and provide status updates at specific intervals prescribed by their providers.

“Service members on medical profiles will get an email from AGAM reminding them to make these updates, which will minimize delays in evaluation and treatment,” Johnston explained. “Commanders will also be able to see updates or if service members are due or overdue to either follow-up with their providers or to certify a condition.”

In addition to being an enhanced communication tool between providers, service members and commanders, Johnston stated that the improved profile data will allow for recognition of trends and focused interventions such as the potential for embedded care teams or changes to equipment within units.

“AGAM is designed to enhance readiness all around,” said Johnston. “We strongly believe this new design will not only be user-friendly but offer a stronger support team for ill and injured service members.”

