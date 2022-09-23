No, you’re not seeing double at WPAFB gates

The sisters joined the Air Force under the buddy system.

“We were guaranteed that our basic military training and likely our technical school would be together,” Hannah said. “But the recruiter couldn’t guarantee our first duty assignment.”

Now nearing the end of their first duty assignment, the twins say they love being stationed together.

“When we first got here, we were not working the same shift, or rooming together,” Hailey said.

Hannah finished her sister’s thought: “Now, we are in the same dorm room quad, and working the same shift, which is a lot of fun. We even have matching cars.”

The sisters say it’s not unusual for people to do a double take when they see them.

“When we first started, one of us would be working the gates in the morning, and the other would work the afternoons,” Hailey said. “It wasn’t uncommon for people to say something about us working all day, not realizing that we are different people.”

But the twins really enjoy their Air Force careers and wait to see what the future holds.

“Being in the Air Force gives us a sense of being a part of something bigger than ourselves; it makes us feel more American,” Hannah said. “We are excited to head to our next duty station soon, which we just found out about and that we will also be together again.”

To those considering enlisting under the buddy system, the sisters offer this advice.

“Don’t give up, and don’t let other people’s opinions affect your decisions,” Hailey said. “If you want to stay together, then do everything you can to make it happen, like volunteering for career fields that are in need, and just be good Airmen.”