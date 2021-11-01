November sales to help customers prepare for festive events

· Produce gifts. Red Robin Plant Promotion (stateside only including Alaska and Hawaii) featuring poinsettias, festive plants and décor. Promotion offered mid-November through mid-December.

· Fresh fruit and vegetable party trays may be ordered through your produce manager while shopping as well as calling the store and being connected to the produce department.

· World Pear Day is Dec. 5. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 (stateside only) super low prices on pears. Pair pears with blue cheese and crispy crackers.

· A Doorbuster Sale is being offered by commissary produce Nov. 19-24, offering significant savings on potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and fresh cranberries (stateside only including Alaska and Hawaii).

· Got turkey? Commissaries are cutting prices on holiday turkeys. This year, your commissary is offering frozen, whole-body Shady Brook/Honeysuckle/Valchris turkeys for less than 50 cents a pound. Sales continue through Dec. 31. Also, a frozen Butterball, whole-body will be sold for less than $1.50 a pound. Turkey promotions available while supplies last.

· “Give the Gift of Commissary Groceries.” Commissary Gift Cards can be purchased online and inside the commissary at the customer service desk. Anyone can purchase these gift cards, but the recipients must be an authorized patron. You can select an “open value” card from as little as $5 to as much as $300 per card.

· Holiday special orders. Fill out the “Special Order” form on www.commissaries.com for all your holiday and family gathering needs. Be sure to plan ahead to allow for shipment lead times on your favorite holiday products. Some restrictions may apply at overseas commissaries. Contact your store for specific availability.

“We also make your commissary holiday shopping very convenient by offering the commissary CLICK2GO online and curbside pickup service,” Moffett said. “You just order online, choose your time, and pick up and pay. We’ll see you at your local commissary for all your holiday savings.”