Ohio Navy medic among 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul attack

The school plans to have a moment of silence during the high school football game tonight.

The 13 U.S. service members who died included 10 Marines, a Navy sailor and an Army soldier. The military has not identified them or given a service affiliation for the last victim, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. said more than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated through the Kabul airport, but thousands more are struggling to leave in one of history’s largest airlifts.

The U.S. Navy issued a statement Friday, saying one sailor was among those killed who was stationed at the airport’s Abbey gate.

“We mourn the loss of this Sailor and we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of our fallen shipmate. The name of the Sailor will be released 24 hours after notification of next of kin,” the release stated.

President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to avenge the deaths of the 13 American troops and dozens of Afghans killed, the AP reported.