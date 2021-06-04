Ohio parents turn grief into gift for military families

A plaque commemorates Myles Lorenz McLaughlin, who inspired the family’s CuddleCot donation to Wright-Patterson Medical Center. Myles was delivered Jan. 17, 2020, but was lost due to stillbirth. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KRISTEN VAN WERT

Last month, after successful fundraising efforts, the McLaughlins, their baby girl, Maya, and other family members visited Wright-Patterson Medical Center and presented their donation to Col. Christian Lyons, 88th Medical Group commander, and the Labor and Delivery Unit. A team member from Ashlie’s Embrace was also present to answer questions and train staff on proper use of the device.

“Dealing with the loss of an infant is one of the most difficult events a parent will ever experience,” said Maj. Jennifer McGough, Maternal Child Care Inpatient Flight commander. “One of our main goals when caring for families experiencing loss is to provide the family with that space and time to form an important bond with their baby. The CuddleCot is a way to ensure that the family can have as much time as they need while in the hospital, allowing the baby to remain in the room throughout their stay.

“The Labor and Delivery Unit is so thankful for the McLaughlins’ donation and the story they shared with us of their precious son, Myles. This gift will help countless families and staff members caring for those families for years to come.”