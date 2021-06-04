Ohio parents turn grief into gift for military families

After the loss of their newborn son in January 2020, Matt and Lauren McLaughlin of Cleveland knew they wanted to help other parents in similar circumstances.
During Lauren’s hospitalization, they were offered a CuddleCot, an in-room cooling unit the size of a small humidifier disguised inside a bassinet. The gift supported a wish to remain with their infant for as long as possible.
When a baby dies before he or she reaches full term or shortly after birth, parents often don’t have the time they want to say goodbye. The device, which helps preserve the body, gives grieving mothers and fathers a chance to bond with their babies and create memories on their own timeline.
After making the decision to purchase and donate a CuddleCot in honor of their son, Myles, the McLaughlins reached out to Ashlie’s Embrace, an Ohio company dedicated to helping parents, hospitals and health care workers better handle infant loss.
Ashlie’s Embrace supplied them a list of hospitals without a CuddleCot, which included Wright-Patterson Medical Center. Even though Matt and Lauren are not affiliated with the military, they chose the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospital as their donation site.
Last month, after successful fundraising efforts, the McLaughlins, their baby girl, Maya, and other family members visited Wright-Patterson Medical Center and presented their donation to Col. Christian Lyons, 88th Medical Group commander, and the Labor and Delivery Unit. A team member from Ashlie’s Embrace was also present to answer questions and train staff on proper use of the device.
“Dealing with the loss of an infant is one of the most difficult events a parent will ever experience,” said Maj. Jennifer McGough, Maternal Child Care Inpatient Flight commander. “One of our main goals when caring for families experiencing loss is to provide the family with that space and time to form an important bond with their baby. The CuddleCot is a way to ensure that the family can have as much time as they need while in the hospital, allowing the baby to remain in the room throughout their stay.
“The Labor and Delivery Unit is so thankful for the McLaughlins’ donation and the story they shared with us of their precious son, Myles. This gift will help countless families and staff members caring for those families for years to come.”