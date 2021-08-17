Planning session focuses on diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility needs

To augment the implementation of the executive guidance across AFMC, the strategic planning meeting yielded a framework for the first-ever AFMC Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Strategic Plan. The plan will provide for the following:

· Identification of standards of success for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility;

· Application of merit system principles in strategies to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility as well as elimination of barriers to equity in federal workforce functions;

· A comprehensive framework to address workplace harassment; mechanisms for Airmen to report misconduct while encouraging bystander intervention;

· Training, education and monitoring;

· A data-driven approach to increase transparency and accountability;

· Identification of ongoing DEIA program successes for future command-wide implementation.

Though the strategic plan is still in the process of being refined and finalized, the command is leaning forward in a number of DEIA areas to include training, enhanced accessibility for employees with disabilities and advancing equity for LGBTQ+ employees, said Tickle.

Future efforts will focus on building and strengthening partnerships with universities aligned to underserved communities; increased internship opportunities for underserved populations; better tracking of demographic data to ensure equitable representation in senior leadership and professional development programs; and additional training opportunities for the total force.

“As a command, we continue to be in-line with all of the guidance provided to us from leadership. Driving change in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is an AFMC imperative; our team is working closely with our counterparts at the centers and wings to ensure success across the command,” said Tickle. “A diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace results in a higher-performing organization and is key to the AFMC We Need.”

To learn more about AFMC efforts, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/Featured-Topics/Diversity/.