Prairies Youth Center opens opportunities for youth

“It’s important to give these kids the avenues to succeed in whatever they want to do,” said PYC counselor Alyssa Stauffer. “We see kids grow up here and interact and make lasting friendships, which is what it’s all about.”

Some that spend time with the PYC as young children, find themselves back at the center, but this time, in a volunteer role. This is the case for Julian Smith-Custer who went through the center nine years ago and now works to stay involved.

“I love being around these kids and helping them,” said Smith-Custer. “They look at you and want to be like you so you have to make sure you give them a good guide to follow.”

The center underwent a renovation in 2020 that expanded the centers capabilities and opened up more space for activities. On June 18, the center opened up its new game room that features free arcade games for those who visit.

“It was so important that we opened up space for more activities and events to take place and give these great kids room to spread out,” said Trina Pauley, Air Force Materiel Command school liaison. “We want these kids that come through here to have an enjoyable experience.”

The PYC continues to improve ways to give military children the most opportunities as possible and creates a space children can go to interact with other youth in similar situations.

For more information about the PYC and the activities and clubs they offer, please contact them at 937-904-4700 or visit them at 641 Chapel Lane, Bldg. 234 Riverside.