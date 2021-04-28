Reaper mods targeted to provide capability for near-peer threats

The MQ-9 Program Office is already completing initial fleet retrofits that will mitigate potential jamming to the platform. This is the first retrofit of many, as MQ-9 M2DO configured aircraft will receive additional closely held capabilities that will enable Command and Control mission assurance and resiliency while the aircraft is airborne.

Additionally, the MQ-9 team will increase the electronic power for the platform. This increase, coupled with concurrent development efforts to create an open architecture design for the platform, will allow the Air Force to rapidly integrate new capabilities in response to emerging threats identified by Combatant Commanders.

Additional M2DO enhancements also include upgrades to the electro-optical/infra-red sensor and will expand the types of weapons the platform will be able to carry.

The Air Force projects that with these smart investments that the MQ-9 will remain operationally viable for world-wide operations through the end of the platforms projected service life of 2035. In conjunction, the Air Force will continue to evaluate options to find a more viable solution in the future.