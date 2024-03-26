Recorder: Exploitative practice victimizing Ohio veterans

An out-of-state company is soliciting veterans in Ohio to purchase a copy of a military record for as much as $99 that is available for free.

Montgomery County Recorder Stacey Benson-Taylor and the Ohio Recorders’ Association are warning veterans to be aware that the company, identified as DD214 Direct based in Arizona, is targeting veterans to buy a copy of their DD214 form for a fee ranging from $79 to $99.