Reserve Citizen Airman moves from dental tech to physician’s assistant

Her sister is a medical profes­sional in Virginia.

Since arriving at the 445th Airlift Wing in 2000, Lu was promoted to the role of NCO in charge of dentist­ry before her commission this past Decem­ber.

Col. Joseph Lawlor, the 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron’s chief of aerospace medicine, lauds Lu.

“Her journey to commission be­gan long ago,” he said. “We saw tremendous value in her work ethic and profes­sionalism and are excited to bring her into the officer corps.”

In 2015, Lu completed a highly selective physi­cian’s assistant program through the University of Kentucky. From 2012 to 2015, she lived in Morehead, Kentucky, away from her family and served clinics in rural areas, gaining invaluable experience. During this time, she saw her family at irregular intervals, of­ten only when she returned for drill at the 445th.

Now back home for good, she works as a physician’s assistant in the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She observes flyers in altitude-center chambers in a laboratory setting. In addition, she works two days a week in a local urgent-care center.

Lu’s journey is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for which the 445th Airlift Wing is a tremendous beneficiary, leaders say.

Col. Hans Otto, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squad­ron commander, welcomes her com­mission as part of a multifaceted solution to critical-manning short­ages.

“From 2015 to 2017, we had tre­mendous difficulty recruiting doc­tors to the medical corps,” he said. “Since then, the career field and the 445th in particular has made changes to manning documents to allow for more clinic providers.”

A recent Air Force Instruction update allows aeromedical nurse practitioners and aeromedical physician assistants to sup­plement flight doctors and increase manpower and capabilities.

“We are thrilled to have Maj. Kelly Kunkler as an ANP, and Lieutenant Lu as an APA to increase efficiency in the clinic setting,” Otto said. “We can expand our future recruiting pool beyond physi­cians to help the Air Force maintain medical readiness.”

Lu radiates an infectious spirit of caring, meekness and service.

“As a caregiver, you must be keenly aware of how a patient feels – especially when he or she is sick,” she says. “I be­lieve that being truly human and loving people is key. I silently pray over my patients while I am working with them.”

Lu plans to transition her civilian career to hos­pice and palliative care in the future.

When the Air Force allows leadership to fix man­ning issues while keeping the right people in place, Otto says, everyone wins.

“We are thrilled to have Lieutenant Lu continue her service to the wing,” he added. “AMDS gets to retain a wonderful Airman with invaluable knowledge of the dental section and now as a clinical provider. We expect great things from her in the future.”