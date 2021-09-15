Resilience means being able to adapt to adversity

Resilience doesn’t make your problems go away. But being resilient can give you the ability to see past your struggles, find enjoyment in life and handle stress better.

The American Psychological Association offers the following tips on how to build resilience:

· Make connections. Good relationships with close family members and friends can provide you with needed support and acceptance in good and bad times. When you’re going through a hard time, don’t withdraw from other people. It is important to accept help and support from those who care about you.

· Avoid seeing crises as insurmountable problems. You can’t change the fact that life-changing events happen, but you can change how you interpret and respond to these situations. Work on solving a problem rather than letting yourself get paralyzed by negativity.

· Accept that change is a part of living. Accepting circumstances that cannot be changed can help you focus on circumstances that you can alter. Work on maintaining a hopeful outlook and accept that change and setbacks are part of life.

· Take decisive actions. Take decisive actions on adverse situations instead of detaching from problems and stresses and wishing they would just go away.

· Find positive ways to reduce stress and negative feelings. Positive distractions such as exercising, going to a movie or reading a book can help renew you so that you can re-focus on meeting challenges in your life.

If you or a family member are struggling, services are available for the Air Force military and civilian members and their families.

For work-life support resources, webinars and information as well as non-clinical, confidential counseling, check out the following:

Military and families: Military OneSource 800-342-9647 or visit militaryonesource.mil.

Civilian and families: Employee Assistance Program 866-580-9078 or visit AFPC.af.mil/EAP.

For more information on resilience education materials, visit USAFwellness.com or contact your local Civilian Health Promotion Services team. Comprehensive information on how to build your resilience can be found at resilience.af.mil.