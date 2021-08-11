Revised Energy Assurance Campaign Plan focuses on future

Near-term objectives for accomplishing energy assurance span five lines of effort:

LOE 1. Optimized systems and processes: maximizing energy output while minimizing waste;

LOE 2. Cyber-resilient control systems: agile, mission-supportive and resilient systems;

LOE 3. Matched capabilities: system requirements depend on the specific mission being supported;

LOE 4. Reliable and managed infrastructure: reliability measured by how well system provides availability;

LOE 5. System performance assurance: system performance speaks to reliability, which provides insight into system’s health based on past performance.

To define appropriate energy levels, Detachment 6, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base connected experts and a community of stakeholders in various energy areas.

“Achieving an appropriate level of energy assurance is difficult but necessary work,” said David Fort, energy program manager, Civil Engineering Operations Branch, Detachment 6.

With the Energy Assurance Campaign Plan now in place, supporting forums made up of independent communities have developed to resolve energy gaps and make sure installations have a solid plan of action in place.

Air Force-sponsored Installation Energy Plans have now been developed for six of the eight AFMC installations. In general, the plans define mission energy requirements and capability gaps in installation systems.

“AFMC can no longer take the availability of installation energy for granted,” said Fort. “The homeland is no longer a sanctuary from possible cyber energy attacks.”

The 2021 AFMC Installation Energy Assurance Campaign Plan outlines a strategy to make the command’s energy systems sustainable, flexible, scalable and secure enough to deliver on AFMC’s commitments. The plan can be viewed on the AFMC website at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/Acculturation%20Documents/210722-F-LL123-001.pdf?ver=kzxWq0heXVkSWnGlry04sw%3d%3d