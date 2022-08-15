Riverside projects to alter traffic flow

BreakingNews
Longtime Kettering business set to close later this month
Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
29 minutes ago

Lane closures are expected during a pair of upcoming road projects in Riverside.

West Springfield Street from Northcliff Drive to Harshman Road will be under construction beginning Aug. 22. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times. Construction will run through Nov. 1, then resume in April for another six months.

Wall repairs along Harshman Road from Springfield Street to Airway Road are scheduled to begin Sept. 12 and continue through the end of December, weather permitting. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
