Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, takes part in the Pride Month 5K run through Huffman Prairie at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on June 24. Pride Month celebrates members of the LGBTQ community. Huffman Prairie is a national landmark where the Wright brothers conducted tests to refine the techniques of powered flight. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

