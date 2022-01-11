Shoppers can stay resilient in new year with BE FIT essentials

“The Exchange takes a holistic approach to provide BE FIT options for every member of the military community,” said Wright-Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “The new year is a great time for the Wright Patterson community to set new goals. BE FIT products keep the focus on fitness all year long.”

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers can visit the BE FIT page on the Exchange’s online community Hub for workout tips and more information.

Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop for BE FIT gear in store, and honorably discharged Veterans can shop at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets to learn more.

Department of Defense civilians are also eligible to shop in store and at ShopMyExchange.com.

Veterans for Life save with ShopMyExchange.com

For honorably discharged veterans, tax-free online shopping at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service continues to make a difference four years after the benefit launched.

Since they were granted access to ShopMyExchange.com on Veterans Day 2017, more than 275,000 Veterans have used their lifelong benefit, which offers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing. Veterans have placed more than 1.2 million orders, saving nearly $16 million in sales tax. At the time the benefit launched, it was the first expansion of military exchange privileges since 1990.

“During the last four years, it has been such an honor to welcome Veterans back to their Exchange benefit,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam-era Army veteran who worked to secure the change in Department of Defense policy to give all honorably discharged veterans shopping privileges at military exchanges online. “Our heroes are reconnecting with their military community, remaining Veterans for life. The Exchange team is all in to serve them.”

Word about the online shopping benefit continues to spread. The Exchange touted the good news with a national audience on CBS with a TV and in-stadium campaign during the inaugural Commanders’ Classic – the Army vs. Air Force football game – on Nov. 6.

Every order veterans make through ShopMyExchange.com helps improve the quality of life for all who wear the uniform. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military quality-of-life programs such as outfitting 700,000 warfighters at cost annually, providing school meal support for Department of Defense Education Activity facilities overseas and delivering needed services to locations impacted by natural disasters.

“It matters where you shop,” Shull said. “The Exchange is a quality-of-life force multiplier for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians, and our veterans shoppers play a big role in this virtuous circle.”

