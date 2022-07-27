Space Celebration kicks off July 30

An eight-day Space Celebration will take place from July 30 through Aug. 7 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The Space Celebration offers something for the whole family to enjoy and includes guest speakers, space-themed exhibits, a build-and-launch rocket activity and a 21+ After Dark event.
Highlights of the Space Celebration include:
- July 30, Aug. 6: Appearances by fictional space characters from 501st Legion
- Aug. 1: Special Presentations on the Titan IVB by Col. Elena Oberg (USAF Retired)
- Aug. 2 and 3: Open Aircraft
- Aug. 5: After Dark 21+ ticketed event with the Air Force Museum Foundation
- Aug. 5-7: Stargaze Bounce House
- Aug. 6: Evening Star Gazing with the Miami Valley Astronomical Society
- Aug. 6: Rocket Day – Build and launch rockets with the Wright Stuff Rocketeers
- Aug. 6: Displays of rarely seen artifacts
- Aug. 6 and 7: Lunar Rover Vehicle display from the Armstrong Air & Space Museum
- Daily: Space Lego® display from Cincy LUG and Build Your Own tables
- Plus: Face Painting, Balloon Twisters, Space Ice Cream, Space Trivia and more
For more detailed information about times and events at the Space Celebration, please visit the museum website https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Space-Celebration/
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Forceis the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.