Spook-tacular pets can fetch prizes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy have partnered to give Exchange shoppers worldwide a chance to ride off in a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR.

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter for a chance to win the grand prize: a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR valued at $65,000. Sixty-five runners up will each receive a BOXO tool roll valued at $225.

“The Exchange is excited to give our shoppers a chance to ride off in their dream truck,” said Chan. “This sweepstakes is one way for the Exchange to honor and celebrate our deserving military community. We hope members of the Wright Patterson community will be among the winners.”

To enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The drawing for winners will take place on or around Dec. 3.

DoD, Coast Guard civilians can shop in store

After a change in Department of Defense policy, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service opened its doors to Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees at Wright-Patterson, starting May 1. The DoD announced the policy change April 29. Access to ShopMyExchange.com will start later this year.

Opening exchange access to DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees working on installations will improve dividends to quality-of-life programs, leverage the military exchanges’ buying power and strengthen the Exchange benefit for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians – past, present and future.

“Shopping the Exchange brings convenience to civilians working on installations,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “They can stop by the Exchange for essentials on breaks or to and from work instead of shopping outside of the gate – and 100% of Exchange earnings go right back to the military community.”

Tax-free shopping is authorized for active DoD and Coast Guard appropriated fund and non-appropriated civilian employees in the United States and the U.S. territories and possessions. Retired DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees will have access to online exchange shopping later this year. Roughly 575,000 civilian stateside employees will gain the benefit.

“Exchange stores have the capacity and merchandise quantities to handle the expanded shopping base,” Shull said. “The Exchange is honored to welcome civilians while strengthening the hard-earned benefit for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians.”

The Exchange, the DoD’s largest retailer and the 61st largest retailer in the United States, has served warfighters since 1895. The Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing. Exchange earnings support Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families. Roughly 60% of earnings support quality-of-life programs on military installations worldwide. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.2 billion to Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and other programs to support troops and their families. All remaining earnings are reinvested in enhancing the customer shopping experience.

For more information on the new benefit, please visit the Exchange’s online community Hub.