Spring cleaning of garage calls for extra care

· Always maintain three points of contact while on a ladder

· Never use top of ladder as a step

· Never move, shift or extend ladder while occupied

· Never carry an object or load that could cause you to lose balance while on a ladder

When organizing chemicals be sure to read the label hazard warnings. Wear manufacturer’s recommended personal protection equipment. Never mix chemicals together or organize them alphabetically.

Don’t know what to do with all that leftover paint and unwanted chemicals? Many counties we live in accept household hazardous waste, contact your local county to properly dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste such as: paint, batteries, fire extinguishers, gas and propane tanks, photographic chemicals, thinners/strippers, vehicle fluids, fertilizers, fluorescent lights, heavy metals (silver, mercury) pesticides/herbicides, pool chemicals, varnishes/stains.

Never throw these items in with regular household waste.

Last, but not least, don’t forget to ask for help when you need it.