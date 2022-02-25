Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program hosts course

Each federal resume, he added, is perused by a staffing specialist. Don’t simply copy and paste knowledge, skills and abilities into the resume.

“That does not enable your resume to stand out,” Bailey said.

He also noted the private sector addresses resumes in a different manner, so it’s vital to adhere to best practices when creating a federal resume.

“I recommend narrative statements, as if you’re telling a story,” Bailey said, using action verbs and a first-person point of view. “Don’t pay someone to write your resume. It might not differentiate you from other applicants.”

Furthermore, Bailey gave tips on creating a profile on the USAJOBS website, searching and understanding job announcements, and the keyword counting system.

He then showed an example of a finished resume and answered questions from participants.

As far as references when applying for a position, Bailey recommended listing those individuals on a separate sheet. Likewise, he told participants to make sure they have updated information on their references and that they know they are being listed.

“Keep those relationships current,” he added. “Send them a copy of your resume so your references know what you’re doing currently.”

Joe Nalepka, director of the 711th Human Performance Wing’s Management Operations Directorate, and Wendy Larson, 88th Air Base Wing inspector general, served on the Leadership Perspectives Panel during the workshop.

After Bailey’s presentation, they offered advice on how to create an effective federal resume.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of making things relevant,” Larson said.

As she reviews federal resumes in her position, she prefers those that are shorter.

Nalepka, too, advised participants to “whittle down” their resumes: “It’s a balance of being thorough but also being clear about why you’re qualified for the job.”

Larson and Nalepka also engaged in a Q&A session with participants about two workplace scenarios. During the first, attendees were asked how they would respond to a situation in which a senior leader’s email was inadvertently courtesy-copied to them. The email title for this exercise was: “Discipline options and way ahead.”

In the second scenario, participants were asked what their options were if their manager, with whom they had an “OK” relationship, was giving them more duties outside their normal assignments that left them feeling overwhelmed.

Larson and Nalepka said a key part in addressing both situations is open communication.

Upcoming Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program workshops this year include:

· March 15: Interview panels from experts

· April 19: Developmental opportunities

· May 17: Difficult conversations and communication skills

For more information about the program, send an email to 88FSSFSDEDMentoringProgram@us.af.mil or Gary Sapp at gary.sapp.1@us.af.mil.