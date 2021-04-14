Training for the Air Force physical fitness assessment

Some Airmen may be deconditioned due to the impacts of COVID-19 protocols and lack of accessibility for fitness options. To assist military members preparing for the PT test, Air Force Materiel Command has developed a physical training toolkit that consists of the Physical Training Leader Guide and the MissionFit app.

The PTL guide provides guidance for Airmen on how to train safely and effectively, and is posted on the AF Connect app. The MissionFit app provides instructional videos, descriptions and exercises. The app is available for Android and IOS devices in the app store.