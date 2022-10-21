Volunteer groups can sign up for Wright-Patt Exchange’s gift wrap program

BreakingNews
Military News
By Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs
41 minutes ago

Local volunteer groups looking to raise money and holiday spirits can join with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to provide gift wrapping for military shoppers.

The Wright-Patterson Exchange will provide wrapping paper, tape, and other supplies for volunteer groups to set up their stations. Groups can seek donations for the gift wrapping.

“The Exchange is pleased to bring back this great program that benefits the whole community,” said Wright-Patterson BX General Manager Adam Shaw. “Our local groups have a chance to fund raise, and shoppers save valuable time and effort getting ready for the holidays.”

This year, groups can sign up to wrap gifts from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. Send an email to jonessam@aafes.com to request information to reserve your time.

About the Author

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs
