WPAFB active-shooter exercise tests emergency response

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base conducted an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 to test the skills of 88th Security Forces Squadron personnel and other first responders. The exercise encompassed the entire installation, with the incident scenario taking place at Air Force Research Laboratory’s Sensors Directorate administration building on Area B (Bldg. 600). The simulation allowed emergency responders to practice law enforcement’s initial response, internal communications, medical triage and treatment, operations, planning and follow-up coordination with various WPAFB departments. This type of training is critical for base leadership and responders to review internal procedures and ensure units are ready in the event of a real-world incident, base officials said.