Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WPAFB active-shooter exercise tests emergency response

Senior Airman Andrew Barnes, 88th Security Forces Squadron, takes point as Defenders respond to an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise was held as part of WPAFB’s regularly scheduled training to prepare for possible emergency scenarios. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

caption arrowCaption
Senior Airman Andrew Barnes, 88th Security Forces Squadron, takes point as Defenders respond to an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise was held as part of WPAFB’s regularly scheduled training to prepare for possible emergency scenarios. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By Contributed
13 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base conducted an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 to test the skills of 88th Security Forces Squadron personnel and other first responders. The exercise encompassed the entire installation, with the incident scenario taking place at Air Force Research Laboratory’s Sensors Directorate administration building on Area B (Bldg. 600). The simulation allowed emergency responders to practice law enforcement’s initial response, internal communications, medical triage and treatment, operations, planning and follow-up coordination with various WPAFB departments. This type of training is critical for base leadership and responders to review internal procedures and ensure units are ready in the event of a real-world incident, base officials said.

caption arrowCaption
A paramedic with Rescue Task Force checks on a shooting “victim” as an 88th Security Forces Squadron Defender provides cover and exercise observers look on during the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

A paramedic with Rescue Task Force checks on a shooting “victim” as an 88th Security Forces Squadron Defender provides cover and exercise observers look on during the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

caption arrowCaption
A paramedic with Rescue Task Force checks on a shooting “victim” as an 88th Security Forces Squadron Defender provides cover and exercise observers look on during the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

caption arrowCaption
A Fire Department paramedic with the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron keeps track of the “dead” and “wounded” during an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise gave first responders, including police, fire and medical personnel, the opportunity to practice coordinating emergency actions and procedures. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

A Fire Department paramedic with the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron keeps track of the “dead” and “wounded” during an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise gave first responders, including police, fire and medical personnel, the opportunity to practice coordinating emergency actions and procedures. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

caption arrowCaption
A Fire Department paramedic with the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron keeps track of the “dead” and “wounded” during an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise gave first responders, including police, fire and medical personnel, the opportunity to practice coordinating emergency actions and procedures. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

caption arrowCaption
A Defender with the 88th Security Forces Squadron reaches for his radio during an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise gave first responders, including police, fire and medical personnel, the opportunity to practice coordinating emergency actions and procedures. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

A Defender with the 88th Security Forces Squadron reaches for his radio during an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise gave first responders, including police, fire and medical personnel, the opportunity to practice coordinating emergency actions and procedures. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

caption arrowCaption
A Defender with the 88th Security Forces Squadron reaches for his radio during an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The exercise gave first responders, including police, fire and medical personnel, the opportunity to practice coordinating emergency actions and procedures. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

caption arrowCaption
Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, responds to questions during a mock press conference following the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The simulation provided media training to base leadership and the 88 ABW public affairs team. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, responds to questions during a mock press conference following the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The simulation provided media training to base leadership and the 88 ABW public affairs team. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

caption arrowCaption
Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, responds to questions during a mock press conference following the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The simulation provided media training to base leadership and the 88 ABW public affairs team. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

In Other News
1
Wright-Patterson spotlight
2
Commentary: Align your efforts with passion along career path
3
New policy ensures diversity on award panels
4
Beware ‘black ice’ – an unseen killer
5
Take steps to secure your home network

About the Author

Contributed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top