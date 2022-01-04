Hamburger icon
WPAFB construction update: Utility pipes to be replaced in Woods housing

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
26 minutes ago

As early as March, construction crews will begin work to replace underground natural gas and water-distribution piping in the Woods housing area, the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron announced.

Impacted areas include Shields Avenue, McDowell Place, Buel Court, Mosby Lane, Semmes Place, Weitzel Way and Middy Drive. Construction may take several weeks to complete.

(An aerial view highlights the project location and affected areas).

Officials said the project is part of a multiyear effort to ensure continued, reliable and safe delivery of natural gas and potable water to residents while reducing overall system maintenance needs. Any service interruptions will be coordinated with The Properties at Wright Field and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Housing Office.

Upon project completion, all affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored to their original condition.

Questions may be directed to Peter Schweizer, 88 CES contracting officer’s representative, at peter.schweizer@us.af.mil.

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
