Wright-Patt, ODNR team up on reforestation efforts

Trevino said the Environmental Branch has worked with Wendi Van Buren, a regional urban forester from ODNR, to create a comprehensive reforestation plan for Wright Brothers Memorial.

“We have already completed several planting projects on site and intend to finish the project within the next couple of years,” she added.

Base leaders say the ODNR arrangement is a prime example of the “Foster deliberate partnerships” concept, an updated line of effort in the 88th Air Base Wing’s new strategic plan.

“The base’s partnership with ODNR is critical in many aspects and one that we value,” said Amir Mott, 88 CEG deputy director. “The joint support we provide to each other has both local and state of Ohio impacts, which include environmental resiliency and natural habitat for various species of animal life. And it’s a fairly low-cost investment considering the benefits.

“We look forward to the continued and lasting relationship with ODNR, which has grown tremendously over the years.”

For the last four years, WPAFB has earned “Growth Awards” from the Arbor Day Foundation for going above and beyond in its commitment to maintaining a healthy urban forest on base.

“We couldn’t have done it alone,” Trevino said, adding the ODNR Division of Forestry partnership has been crucial.

Van Buren and other regional urban foresters assist communities with properly managing their green infrastructure.

Wendi Van Buren (left), a regional urban forester with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Danielle Trevino, a biological scientist with the 88th Civil Engineer Group, study the trees near Turtle Pond at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on May 18. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES Credit: Air Force Materiel Command Credit: Air Force Materiel Command

“People don’t see trees, they feel them,” Van Buren said. “Areas that have a well-maintained tree canopy have people in them who are healthier, happier and calmer – and my work with the base’s tree board helps create shaded spaces to offer these important benefits.”

Her work with WPAFB includes developing management plans and leading arboriculture training sessions for 88 CEG staff. The base has also hosted the ODNR Division of Forestry’s Tree Commission Academy, a unique educational opportunity designed to give those responsible for planning and managing community trees the skills and knowledge they need to be successful.

“This reforestation plan couldn’t have taken place without the expertise of our partners at ODNR,” Trevino said. “Currently, we are working on a draft plan to enhance the urban forest in the historic Brick Quarters on base. If approved, this plan will help sustain and beautify the grounds of our base housing area.”

So far this year, the Environmental Branch planted a section of trees beneficial to pollinator species, a section of white flowering trees and sugar maple cultivars at the Wright Brothers Memorial.

In 2022, base officials will plant a “food forestry” section of trees in honor of local Native American tribes, Trevino said.

“We hope to invite tribe members out and collaborate with Fairborn City Schools to have an Arbor Day celebration and tree-planting event,” she added.

She said each of these activities builds a tree program that supports a well-managed urban forest, which then offers the most benefits to the base.

“In the world of environmental conservation, it really takes folks from all areas of expertise and experience coming together to make great work happen,” Trevino said. “WPAFB is fortunate to have so many superb partnerships. Access to trees promotes mental well-being, which enhances mission readiness and effectiveness.

“We are happy to be able to collaborate with such wonderful partners to do our part to maintain the health of our natural resources on base…to the benefit of our Airmen and our workforce.”

For more information about WPAFB’s reforestation efforts, contact Danielle Trevino at 937-257-8555 or danielle.trevino.1@us.af.mil.