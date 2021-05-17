dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patt Security forces honors sacrifice, service with 5K march

Staff Sgt. Lacey Bockman, 88th Security Forces Squadron dog handler, and military working dog Ddesmond take part in the annual Police Week ruck march at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base May 10. The event honored Air Force “Defenders” who have died in the line of duty. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
By Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Ruck March symbolizes law enforcement teamwork

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrated National Police Week May 10-14, kicking off the events with a 5K ruck march around the installation May 10. The Monday morning march symbolized the teamwork law enforcement requires and helped personnel reflect on the sacrifice of police men and women.

President John F. Kennedy established National Police Week in 1962 when he designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The May 15 remembrance has since expanded into a week-long celebration and memorial.

Current 88th Security Forces Squadron and Department of Defense personnel joined together in the march to honor fallen “Defenders” of the Armed Forces.

“We thought it was a good way to mark the sacrifice of others, understanding that the sacrifice isn’t to be taken lightly,” said Maj. Julie Roloson, 88 SFS commander. “Making it a team effort to carry the flag over a period of 24 hours symbolizes that we are all in this together.”

The day also included a 24-hour walk/run at the Jarvis track from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. the following day. 88 SFS Airmen shared the responsibility of carrying the American Flag in shifts.

“It’s a real honor,” said Senior Airman Kenneth Mackey, a member of 88 SFS. “It makes us take a look back at our history to make sure we don’t take for granted what we are doing every day.”

Members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron take part in their annual Police Week ruck march at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base May 10. The event marked the beginning of the Police Week activities. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Master Sgt. David Scott, 88th Security Forces Squadron, salutes during the national anthem at a ceremony prior to his squadron’s annual ruck march May 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The event marked the beginning of the Police Week activities. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
