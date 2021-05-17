Wright-Patt Security forces honors sacrifice, service with 5K march

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrated National Police Week May 10-14, kicking off the events with a 5K ruck march around the installation May 10. The Monday morning march symbolized the teamwork law enforcement requires and helped personnel reflect on the sacrifice of police men and women.
President John F. Kennedy established National Police Week in 1962 when he designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The May 15 remembrance has since expanded into a week-long celebration and memorial.
Current 88th Security Forces Squadron and Department of Defense personnel joined together in the march to honor fallen “Defenders” of the Armed Forces.
“We thought it was a good way to mark the sacrifice of others, understanding that the sacrifice isn’t to be taken lightly,” said Maj. Julie Roloson, 88 SFS commander. “Making it a team effort to carry the flag over a period of 24 hours symbolizes that we are all in this together.”
The day also included a 24-hour walk/run at the Jarvis track from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. the following day. 88 SFS Airmen shared the responsibility of carrying the American Flag in shifts.
“It’s a real honor,” said Senior Airman Kenneth Mackey, a member of 88 SFS. “It makes us take a look back at our history to make sure we don’t take for granted what we are doing every day.”