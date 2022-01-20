Wright-Patterson spotlight

I love that I get to support a wide variety of missions across all of WPAFB. Each day is a new challenge that brings about a new set of skills to overcome. My personal goal is to continue to expand the capabilities of the GeoBase viewer.

GeoBase is a powerful analytics tool that can provide organizations with geospatial analysis to better understand their data and where it resides physically on base. It is incredibly difficult to find relationships when looking at a spreadsheet and seeing a bunch of building numbers, compared to a web map showing the relationships of different features.