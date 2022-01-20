Hamburger icon
Wright-Patterson spotlight

Dan Sandrowicz, NH-3
Dan Sandrowicz, NH-3

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
19 minutes ago

Name and rank: Dan Sandrowicz, NH-3

Unit of assignment: 88th Civil Engineer Group

How long have you been at Wright-Patt? 6 years (five as contractor, one as civilian)

What do you do at WPAFB? I am the GeoBase geographic information officer. I manage the GeoBase viewer and provide my geospatial expertise to CE.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I love that I get to support a wide variety of missions across all of WPAFB. Each day is a new challenge that brings about a new set of skills to overcome. My personal goal is to continue to expand the capabilities of the GeoBase viewer.

GeoBase is a powerful analytics tool that can provide organizations with geospatial analysis to better understand their data and where it resides physically on base. It is incredibly difficult to find relationships when looking at a spreadsheet and seeing a bunch of building numbers, compared to a web map showing the relationships of different features.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
