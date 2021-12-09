Wright-Patterson spotlight

As the 88 ABW insider threat point of contact, I provide guidance and assistance to unit commanders to assure insider threats are reported.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

Within the four security specialist disciplines, I feel that personnel security is the first line of defense to national security.

(Information Protection-Personnel) successfully maintained continuity of ops during COVID-19 operations, with minimal disruption to customer service, and processed over 860 (personnel security investigations). IPP processed over 360 deferred investigations toward meeting the Department of the Air Force’s Total Workforce 2.0 requirement. We also processed more than 315 fingerprint requests for active duty, federal civilians, contractors and volunteers using the Secure Web Fingerprint Transmission system.

I feel that all of these efforts are in place to help ensure that we have a trustworthy workforce at Wright-Patterson AFB.