Wright-Patterson spotlight

What’s your favorite part of being a first sergeant and why?

My favorite part of being a first sergeant is being ever-vigilant and the eyes and ears to the needs of both Airmen and the mission. Establishing an environment of trust and respect ensures that Airmen know they have unwavering support throughout any of life’s events and, like a lighthouse, will illuminate even the darkest paths.

Baron von Steuben said it best: “The first sergeant ... should consider the importance of their office; that the discipline of the unit, the conduct of the personnel, their exactness in obeying orders and the regularity of their manners will in great measure depend on their vigilance.”