Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am the base Fire and Emergency Services communications supervisor. I oversee a team of six dispatchers. I am responsible for ensuring all emergency calls via 911 and/or emergency calls to the fire department are answered and properly processed, as well as dispatching fire crews to fire alarms in facilities across the base. I am also the automated data processing equipment manager. I assure all copiers, printers and computers are ordered, installed and functioning properly for the fire department. In addition, I am the land mobile radio manager, overseeing $1 million in equipment. Portable radios are the lifeline for firefighters when on an emergency scene.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?