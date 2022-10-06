BreakingNews
Wright-Patterson spotlight

Military News
By Contributed
37 minutes ago

Name and rank: Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates

Duty title: Urology technologist

Unit of assignment: 88th Surgical Specialties Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a urology technologist with over 22 years of experience in surgery. As a technician, I am able to care for clinic patients, whether they are active duty, retired or veterans. I also assist the surgeons during surgery in the Operating Room. As a senior noncommissioned officer, I have the great joy to mentor other enlisted and officers.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

I had the unique opportunity to deploy from Wright-Patterson for three weeks in July during Resolute Sentinel 2022 SURGRETE humanitarian deployment in La Ceiba, Honduras. I had the honor of assisting in 71 successful surgical procedures, all free of cost to the Hondurans. Because of training I obtained from Wright-Patterson, we were able to save the life of our youngest patient, who was six months old. Additionally, hugging the mothers of the children during a surprise visit to thank us was tear inducing. We hugged and cried and even though we did not speak each other’s language. The gratitude that the Hondurans conveyed needed no words.

