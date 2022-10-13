Wright-Patterson spotlight

BreakingNews
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

Name and rank: Airman Daniel Carey

Duty title: Airfield management operator

Unit of assignment: 88th Operational Support Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt?

I work as an airfield management operator. My team is responsible for the safety, efficiency and effectiveness of the runway, lighting and other airfield components and systems. I also handle all flight planning for normal flight tracking operations and for first responders in the event there are any emergencies that occur on the airfield.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

Without airfield management, pilots would not be able to land at the Wright-Patterson airfield and there would be no one to keep our airfield safe and efficient.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
