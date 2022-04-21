Wright-Patterson spotlight

As an administrative professional for the Plans and Programs Division, I provide service and support for the division’s strategic planning and integration; wartime, contingency, emergency and support planning; new or temporary mission beddown; business operations; and installation Crisis Action Team management for an installation totaling over 31,000 personnel and covering 8,000 acres of landmass.

The support to the CAT ensures the CAT director has the information needed to advise the installation commander on all aspects of command and control, emergency-action planning and response, and contingency operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, if necessary.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I supported the CAT ops staff during a 789-day time frame focused on managing or leading operational and strategic C2 efforts, while our team interpreted more than 300 headquarters Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center directives to formulate installation-wide guidance.

We staffed and transmitted 450 installation commander directives, tracking 225 tasks and performing critical review and update on multiple HAF data reports to completion — all while ensuring successful mission operations for Wright-Patterson’s 115 mission partners.