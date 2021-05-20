Wright-Patterson spotlight

What is your job? I lead a team of 11 enlisted instrumentalists, two enlisted vocalists, one enlisted audio engineer, one civilian director of operations and one civilian administrative assistant. I provide a wide spectrum of musical support for over 250 events annually that enhance the morale, motivation and esprit de corps of our Airmen, foster public trust and support, aid recruiting initiatives and promote our national interests at home and abroad.

What is your favorite part of the job? Performing all around the world as an envoy for the Air Force. Additionally, as a chief master sergeant, I thoroughly enjoy getting around the installation and interacting with the many great Airmen and non-commissioned officers. Lastly, I relish the teaching and mentoring sessions with the total force as a master resilience trainer.