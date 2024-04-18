Houck throws 3-hitter in 2-0 win over Guardians for Boston's 1st CG shutout at Fenway since 2017

Tanner Houck pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Boston’s first complete-game shutout at Fenway Park in nearly seven years, and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0, Connor Wong homered in the fourth, one inning after Boston scored its first run on a balk by Cleveland starter Ben Lively

Nation & World
By MAUREEN MULLEN – Associated Press
1 minute ago
BOSTON (AP) — Tanner Houck pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Boston's first complete-game shutout at Fenway Park in nearly seven years, and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Connor Wong homered in the fourth, one inning after Boston scored its first run on a balk by starter Ben Lively.

Houck (3-1) walked none in his first career complete game, which took just 1 hour, 49 minutes. He finished one short of his season high for strikeouts.

It was Boston's first complete-game shutout since Michael Wacha tossed a three-hitter in a 1-0 win at the Los Angeles Angels on June 6, 2022. No pitcher had accomplished the feat at home for the Red Sox since Brian Johnson threw a five-hitter against Seattle on May 27, 2017.

