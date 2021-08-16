1 dead following early-morning shooting in Springfield

A male was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Springfield early Monday morning.
A 911 caller reported the incident at 1:32 a.m. in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, according to police.
No one is in custody at this time. It is not clear if any suspects have been identified.
The shooting is under investigation by Springfield police.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
World Series berth ‘like an early Christmas present’ for West Side All...
2
Amazon Air opens long-anticipated cargo hub at Cincinnati/NKY...
3
Springfield man jailed, indicted on several sex charges
4
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
5
Mad River Twp. trustees appoint investigator into conduct of a fire...