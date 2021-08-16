dayton-daily-news logo
1 dead following early-morning shooting in Springfield

By Kristen Spicker
51 minutes ago

A male was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Springfield early Monday morning.

A 911 caller reported the incident at 1:32 a.m. in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, according to police.

ExploreOfficials say Clark, Springfield census results show population stabilizing

No one is in custody at this time. It is not clear if any suspects have been identified.

The shooting is under investigation by Springfield police.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

