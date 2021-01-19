$1M lottery ticket sold at Springfield gas station: ‘It gives everybody hope here’

Both clerks said they have never sold a lottery ticket of that amount.

Frizzi-Babb said the retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the $1 million winning ticket.

The ticket is one of 14 $1 million winners in Saturday’s nationwide drawing, which means players missed the nearly $640 million jackpot by one number, lottery officials said.

Ray Kegley, a Shell customer and Springfield resident said he was not the $1 million winner, but wishes he were.

“If I won $1 million I would help my family out, plus I would give some to all the people that served in the services. They’re having a hard time themselves out here,” Kegley said.

He added that it feels good to know that the $1 million ticket was sold locally and had hoped one of his family members won.

“That’s pretty cool to hear because normally somewhere else wins it,” Kegley said. “It gives everybody hope here in Springfield.”

As of Sunday, for the first time ever, both the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots are simultaneously above $700 million, according to www.usamega.com.

Because nobody has hit all the numbers yet, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $730 million and growing with a cash value of $546 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is nearing the $1 billion mark as the next drawing scheduled for tonight, carries a $865 million jackpot with a cash value of $638.8 million.

The winning ticket holder is not the only individual that will win a prize, according to lottery officials.

“Ohio Lottery retailers selling the jackpot prize earn a bonus of $1,000 per million, based upon the jackpot amount won in Ohio,” Frizzi-Babb said. “A retailer’s maximum bonus is $100,000. If more than one Ohio retailer sells a jackpot-winning ticket, the bonus is split equally. Minimum bonus is $10,000.”

Below are the lucky numbers from the last three Powerball drawings: