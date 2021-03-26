1 of 2 Dayton men accused in shooting, killing teen at Springfield Speedway in jail

Officers were dispatched that night to a shooting at the gas station after several gunshots were heard. When police arrived, they found Collins lying at the entrance of the gas station along with the man who was injured by gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Scott and Sean Thomas, 26, were identified as the suspects in the shooting after information gathered from witnesses, descriptions and surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

Thomas was indicted for aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to court records. As of Friday afternoon, he was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

In the surveillance video, police observe Collins and the man exit the gas station before Thomas confronts them and begins “firing multiple shots” that struck Collins and the man, the affidavit stated.

“It found that Thomas was the one who fired an unknown 9mm semi-auto handgun multiple times, which caused the death of (Collins) and injury to (the man). It was also found that (Scott) was the driver of the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit stated.