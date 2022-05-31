1 of 2 victims in Bethel Twp. drowning ID’d

A man at the scene was declared died, King said.

The child was transported to an area hospital; the child’s condition is unknown. A second man was also taken to the hospital Sunday, and he later died, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon.

Authorities have not released the second victim’s name.

King said none of the people in the boat were wearing life jackets. He said the incident was one of several reported near-drownings Sunday.

“We just beg you to wear your life jacket,” King said. “We see this happen every year where there’s avoidable deaths from drowning.”

Multiple crews were called to the scene to aid in the rescue, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a Clark County park ranger, crews from New Carlisle, Huber Heights and Enon, and a dive team with a boat from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that recovered one of the victims. A CareFlight medical helicopter responded and landed but did not transport anyone. Witnesses also jumped in to help.

“A lot of heroic acts happened today,” King said.

Staff Writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.