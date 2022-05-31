1 of 2 victims in Bethel Twp. drowning ID’d

The Clark County Coroner on Tuesday released the identity of one of two men who drowned while attempted to rescue a child from a private pond in Bethel Twp. in Clark County on Sunday.
The man is identified as Nickolas S. Boling, 29, of Springfield. He and others jumped into the water after the boat the child was in capsized.
Emergency crews were called at 4:41 p.m. to the 10000 block of Schiller Road on a “report of potentially people underwater from a capsized boat as well as other people struggling in the water,” said Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King.
Responding crews immediately dove into the water and rescued a 7-year-old “struggling to remain above water with no life jacket on,” King said.
In the process, a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy suffered exhaustion and was transported to a hospital. The deputy, identified Monday as Vaughn Apel by the sheriff’s office, has been released from the hospital.
A man at the scene was declared died, King said.
The child was transported to an area hospital; the child’s condition is unknown. A second man was also taken to the hospital Sunday, and he later died, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon.
Authorities have not released the second victim’s name.
King said none of the people in the boat were wearing life jackets. He said the incident was one of several reported near-drownings Sunday.
“We just beg you to wear your life jacket,” King said. “We see this happen every year where there’s avoidable deaths from drowning.”
Multiple crews were called to the scene to aid in the rescue, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a Clark County park ranger, crews from New Carlisle, Huber Heights and Enon, and a dive team with a boat from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that recovered one of the victims. A CareFlight medical helicopter responded and landed but did not transport anyone. Witnesses also jumped in to help.
“A lot of heroic acts happened today,” King said.
