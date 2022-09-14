1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after an SUV crashed into a pole and caught fire early Wednesday morning in New Carlisle.
The condition of the patient is not clear at this time.
The crash took place on Jefferson Street around 3:30 a.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges
2
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 3 testimony live
3
Next phase of Springfield senior affordable housing community underway
4
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 2 in the courtroom live
5
UC and UD get $1.88M in funding for science, engineering research
About the Author