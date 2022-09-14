BreakingNews
Foodbank to give out food at Salem Mall in Trotwood tomorrow
dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle

News
By
24 minutes ago

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after an SUV crashed into a pole and caught fire early Wednesday morning in New Carlisle.

The condition of the patient is not clear at this time.

The crash took place on Jefferson Street around 3:30 a.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

Combined ShapeCaption
One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a pole in New Carlisle and caught fire early Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a pole in New Carlisle and caught fire early Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a pole in New Carlisle and caught fire early Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

In Other News
1
Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges
2
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 3 testimony live
3
Next phase of Springfield senior affordable housing community underway
4
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 2 in the courtroom live
5
UC and UD get $1.88M in funding for science, engineering research

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top