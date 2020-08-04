1 year later: The pain of the Oregon District shooting is still with us

McMurty said he feels a close connection to Green and Green’s father and the other victims.

“In a small way, I share the hurt and pain of that night,” he said, later adding that he’s still recovering from the trauma of that experience.

McMurty said he wanted to be in the Oregon District today to honor those people whose last living moments happened there.

Green, whose father died in his arms, this morning put up flower memorials for his father and the eight other victims on the street across from Blind Bob’s.

Today, many people impacted by last year’s tragedy will find ways to remember the lives lost and the lives forever changed by 32 seconds of violence.

Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, a handful of people gathered in the Oregon District near the site of the shooting.

The silence was stark compared to the scene on the street exactly one year ago.

The whoosh of the seldom car driving by on the brick road and a few silent sobs were the only sounds.

One man sat down against the fence at the Blind Bob’s patio. A few sat on the concrete tree beds across the street from Ned Peppers and Hole in the Wall.

A Dayton police officer drove past and asked each person if they were doing okay.

Paul Stelzer sat on one of those concrete slabs with tears in his eyes.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I came down here,” Stelzer said. “I felt the need to be down here to honor the victims.”

Stelzer lives in Columbus, but is originally from Butler Twp. He was in town taking care of his elderly father on Aug. 4, 2019.

“It was devastating to hear. Having spent the day watching the news of what happened in El Paso and just the feelings that come up each time one of these events happens… to see that cycle again and again is heartbreaking,” Stelzer said.

Stelzer said years ago, he frequented the Oregon District, but moved away and hadn’t been back since. In the months after the shooting, he said he would come down to the Oregon District after spending time with his father.

In doing so, he reconnected with the neighborhood and talked with a lot of people who were on East Fifth Street when the shooting happened.

“It’s refreshing that there isn’t a big crowd here, but to be here as one of the few,” he said. “I can’t even envision how awful this was in this spot one year ago. It’s special to come here and realize that this is sacred ground and always will be.”

True Hoffman walked the block carrying a lit candle. He said he was three blocks away when the shooting happened. His friends were on the RTA bus and saw bullets flying in the Oregon District.

“It’s so crazy that we live in a city where a mass shooting happened,” Hoffman said. “There’s definitely some scar tissue there.”

In the days after the shooting, Hoffman said he came to the Oregon District and drew chalk hearts with each victims’ name in them in front of Heart Mercantile, Feathers and Gem City Tattoo.

“I think the hearts kind of made the situation more real,” he said. “Once they were on the sidewalk, people walked around them. It made people think about where they were walking.”

This morning, artists and the owner of the Front Street Art Studios & Galleries set up a nine-panel art display near the western end of the Fifth Street business corridor in the Oregon District.

The paintings are of nine trees, which represent the nine people who were killed in the mass shooting a year ago. Each painting is a different interpretation of the tree of life.

A nine-panel art display was installed on the western end of the Fifth Street business corridor in the Oregon District. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF Credit: Credit:

Local artist Rusty Harden incorporated the names of the victims in her painting, parts of which were hand drawn. She said the piece has texture intended to illustrate the ripple effect of the tragedy.

“I hope people get a sense of peace from it,” she said. “We need to remember not just those who we lost, but we need to remember that we are all affected by these kinds of events.”

District visitors are invited to pin notes to the artwork with messages and thoughts they wish to share.

The paintings will be in the Oregon District for about a month. After that, they will be moved to an outdoor sculpture garden at the Front Street.

This morning, Tanvi Banerjee and William Romine and strolled through the district reading post-it notes stuck on the windows and storefronts of businesses.

An anonymous group hand-wrote many messages of love, encouragement and compassion.

Similar messages were posted last year, shortly after the shooting.

Many notes encourage people not to hide their grief and understand that grief and coping is messy and complicated, said Banerjee, 35.

“Little things like this just reveals the humanity aspect of Dayton,” she said. “I really appreciate that.”

Banerjee said the Dayton community has done a great job of focusing on positivity after the tragedy. One year later, she said, Dayton is a stronger community.

On Monday, 54-year-old Sharon Robertson also read the post-it notes in the district. She said she appreciated that someone spent a lot of time and effort to try to uplift the community.

She said she was going to avoid the district today, on the one-year anniversary of the shooting because the area needs peace --”not gawkers.”

Multiple bars and clubs near the site of the shooting decided not to open today.

They said they wanted to give their staff a “breather” and wanted time to remember the lives lost.

Many people who were in the Oregon District during the shooting have shared some of their experiences on social media and talked about how they are coping a year later.

Because of the coronavirus threat, people aren’t able to congregate in sizable crowds as they might normally do.

Most of the official planned memorial events are taking place online because of the pandemic.

There will be a nine-minute moment of silence at 8:04 p.m. The city of Dayton will provide a video tribute to the victims on its Facebook page.

A new photo mosaic remembering the lives lost and how the community came together was unveiled today.

McMurty, who planned to attend an event at the Dayton International Peace Museum, said he deliberately returned to the Oregon District because he didn’t want the shooter to get to take something away from him by ruining a special place.

McMurty said he has written a detailed description of everything he experienced as part of therapy. He said putting his thoughts on paper is important part of self care and how he processes trauma.

McMurty said he has been writing about traumatic experiences since serving in the military and being deployed to Iraq in 2003. He said previous traumatic experiences includes his father’s death, when he was 25.

He said he’s learned how to turn terrible events into a “fact from your past.” He said the experiences are life-changing, but it’s about learning to process them and live with them.

“I’ve described it as living in a bright, sun-lit run, but knowing that there are demons in the shadows, where I have put them and where they will stay because I put them there,” he said. “But you can’t ignore them.”

McMurty said he will be connected to the Oregon District and the people impacted by the mass shooting for the rest of his life.

He said many community members are traumatized, not just those who were there that night.

