11-year-old student charged in Bradford Schools bomb threat

An 11-year-old was charged with inducing panic after reportedly leaving a bomb threat on Bradford School’s answering machine. The juvenile was identified as a Bradford School student, a release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
The juvenile will be charged in Miami County Juvenile Court on one count of inducing panic, the release said.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Forensics Unit was critical to the investigation, as the call was masked through several internet services. The unit identified the origin of the call, the release said.
The bomb threat was reported around 8:08 a.m. on Feb. 3. School staff and Miami County deputies searched the school and located an unfamiliar duffle bag. Students and staff were evacuated.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sent a bomb sniffing dog to the scene and deputies searched the school and bag more thoroughly. Nothing out of the ordinary was found, a release said.
The threat came a day after the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to a small explosion in Union.