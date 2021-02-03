Bomb threat evacuates Bradford Schools; nothing found

Bradford Schools were evacuated this morning after a bomb threat, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported. Initial reports show that the school received a threat over a voicemail.
The bomb threat was reported around 8:08 a.m. Wednesday morning. School staff and Miami County deputies searched the school and located an unfamiliar duffle bag. Students and staff were evacuated.
A drug-sniffing dog from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sent a drug sniffing dog to the scene and deputies searched the school and bag more thoroughly. Nothing out of the ordinary was found, a release said.
The threat came a day after the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to a small explosion in Union.
A juvenile person of interest has been identified and the threat was not deemed credible, the release said. Classes resumed at the school. The incident is still under investigation. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Bradford Fire and Medics responded to the scene.