$1.5B invested in downtown Dayton in last decade

The Dayton Motor Car Building at 15 McDonough St. in Dayton was recently renovated by Miller Valentine Group. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The motor car building has been converted into new commercial and office space for Gosiger and other potential tenants.

The Elks and Huffman block buildings on the 100 block of East Third Street have been transformed into about 92 apartments on the upper floors and first-floor commercial space.

On Friday, June 26, 2020, residents started moving in to The Elks Lofts, located at 100 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton's Fire Blocks District. Loft apartments are now available on floors 2 through 5 of the The Elks Building, built in 1916 and designed by architect Albert Pretzinger for businessman Adam Schantz, Jr. and the Elks fraternal organization. Occupancy is already at 50 percent. Construction continues on the penthouse (completion date TBA), originally built by Dave Hall for his private residence in 1961 prior to becoming a commissioner and later mayor of the City of Dayton. Leasing information can be found by visiting fireblocksdistrict.com. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

A new $3.5 million mixed-use building was constructed at Monument Avenue and Webster Street in the rapidly-growing Water Street District. Insurance company Marsh & McLennan Agency is a tenant in the 27,000-square-foot building.

Premier Health and Encompass Health teamed up to construct a $24 million rehabilitation hospital near Miami Valley Hospital on South Main Street.

The Century Bar relocated into a new space next door.

An office building at 130 W. Second St. underwent about $1.4 million worth of renovation.

And Sinclair College completed about $4.5 million worth of improvements to its campus and corridors.

Downtown Dayton Partnership's map of investment downtown since 2010. CONTRIBUTED

Downtown housing has remained very hot, even though new units continually are being added.

Since 2010, there has been a 77% increase in market-rate housing in the city’s core, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

All of the 92 new market-rate apartments that downtown welcomed this year came from the Fire Blocks District.

Last year, downtown gained about 112 new market-rate apartments at the Centerfield Flats.

Centerfield Flats, located at 204 Sears St. in downtown Dayton across from Day Air Ballpark (formerly Fifth Third Field) started leasing apartments in Fall 2019. Stunning views of the ballpark and downtown highlight this addition to the Water Street District. The Club House features a community room and patio with two rows of ballpark seats so residents can watch Dragons games in 2021 without leaving the apartment complex. The Centerfield Flats project is a joint venture of Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development. For leasing information, visit www.centerfieldflats.com. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Centerfield building is on the eastern end of Day Air Ballpark, formerly Fifth Third Field, where the Dayton Dragons play.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership says that there are about 308 new apartments in the pipeline that are expected to open in 2021 and 2022.

Downtown is now home to more than 1,800 market-rate housing units, and the tally is expected to rise to about 2,115 units by the end of 2022, according to the partnership.

A map of market-rate housing in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

The Monument is a 124-unit apartment building planned for the old Wright State University Kettering Center at 140 E. Monument Ave., across from RiverScape MetroPark.

Construction has started, with the demolition of the center, and the hope is to finish the project in the spring of 2022, said Brent Crawford, principal of Crawford Hoying, the developer.

Developer Weyland Ventures also plans to construct about 153 apartments at the corner of Wayne Avenue and East Fourth Street.

The project, called The 503, is expected to be completed in 2022.