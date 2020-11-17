$1.5B invested in downtown Dayton in last decade

Despite a raging global pandemic and a badly bruised economy, downtown Dayton saw a healthy dose of investment this year and 2021 is shaping up to be even better ― potentially even a banner year, officials say.
About $90 million was invested in the greater downtown area this year, as developers finished some new facilities and converted old commercial buildings into new apartments, offices and amenities.
More than $245 million worth of projects are currently underway in the downtown area, and another $205 million in projects are in the design and development phase, according to information from Dayton’s downtown developer coordinator.
In the last decade, there has been about $1.5 billion worth of private and public investment in the greater downtown area, and there are about $420 million worth of projects still in the pipeline, according to a report shared by the Downtown Dayton Partnership at its annual meeting on Tuesday.
Notable projects completed this year included the $18 million renovation of the Dayton Motor Car building at 15 McDonough St. and the roughly $20 million redevelopment of the Elks and Huffman Block buildings in the Fire Blocks District.
Credit: Contributed
The motor car building has been converted into new commercial and office space for Gosiger and other potential tenants.
The Elks and Huffman block buildings on the 100 block of East Third Street have been transformed into about 92 apartments on the upper floors and first-floor commercial space.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
A new $3.5 million mixed-use building was constructed at Monument Avenue and Webster Street in the rapidly-growing Water Street District. Insurance company Marsh & McLennan Agency is a tenant in the 27,000-square-foot building.
Premier Health and Encompass Health teamed up to construct a $24 million rehabilitation hospital near Miami Valley Hospital on South Main Street.
The Century Bar relocated into a new space next door.
An office building at 130 W. Second St. underwent about $1.4 million worth of renovation.
And Sinclair College completed about $4.5 million worth of improvements to its campus and corridors.
Downtown housing has remained very hot, even though new units continually are being added.
Since 2010, there has been a 77% increase in market-rate housing in the city’s core, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
All of the 92 new market-rate apartments that downtown welcomed this year came from the Fire Blocks District.
Last year, downtown gained about 112 new market-rate apartments at the Centerfield Flats.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Centerfield building is on the eastern end of Day Air Ballpark, formerly Fifth Third Field, where the Dayton Dragons play.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership says that there are about 308 new apartments in the pipeline that are expected to open in 2021 and 2022.
Downtown is now home to more than 1,800 market-rate housing units, and the tally is expected to rise to about 2,115 units by the end of 2022, according to the partnership.
The Monument is a 124-unit apartment building planned for the old Wright State University Kettering Center at 140 E. Monument Ave., across from RiverScape MetroPark.
Construction has started, with the demolition of the center, and the hope is to finish the project in the spring of 2022, said Brent Crawford, principal of Crawford Hoying, the developer.
Developer Weyland Ventures also plans to construct about 153 apartments at the corner of Wayne Avenue and East Fourth Street.
The project, called The 503, is expected to be completed in 2022.