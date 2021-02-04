West Carrollton teen indicted in death of girlfriend’s 6-week-old girl

Pulley remains held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Jan. 28 arrest at his West Carrollton home by West Carrollton police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Pulley’s father, Charles Pulley Jr., said last week that his son would never intentionally hurt the baby, He called his son “a good kid” who in 2020 graduated from high school, had a job and his own car.

“This is a tragic accident,” he said. “There’s no way. He’s not capable. It’s just tragic.”

A GoFundMe page set up in Averi’s name to help cover funeral costs said the family donated the baby’s organs.

“Baby Averi’s little heart was donated to another baby that needed a heart this afternoon. God bless this child that has Averi’s heart. May the lord wrap his arms around the family that received her heart so their baby can live a full life,” the post read.

Staff Writer Parker Perry contributed to this report.