West Carrollton police investigate death of month-old baby

“Staff reported injuries to a child. This is an active investigation and, as such, we have no other information that will be released at this time,” West Carrollton Public Information Officer Maureen Flaute said in a statement. “We are dedicated to completing a thorough and rigorous investigation; and our detectives are working diligently to do just that. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

According to a police report, police categorized the call as an “assault” but no further information is available.