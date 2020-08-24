X

West Carrollton police investigate death of month-old baby

By Parker Perry

A 1-month-old baby is dead and police are investigating.

Averi Grabans was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the baby girl who died Sunday at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

West Carrollton Police Department said in a statement that officers were called Friday to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“Staff reported injuries to a child. This is an active investigation and, as such, we have no other information that will be released at this time,” West Carrollton Public Information Officer Maureen Flaute said in a statement. “We are dedicated to completing a thorough and rigorous investigation; and our detectives are working diligently to do just that. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

According to a police report, police categorized the call as an “assault” but no further information is available.

The cause and manner of the child’s death have not been determined, the coroner said.

