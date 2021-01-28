18-year-old West Carrollton man arrested in death of 1-month-old girl

The U.S. Marshals and West Carrollton police arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday wanted on murder charges in the August death of a 1-month-old girl.
Charles F. Pulley was taken into custody without incident at his residence in the 100 block of East Shannon Avenue in West Carrollton. Earlier Thursday, charges of murder, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide were filed against Pulley in Miamisburg Municipal Court, which provides court services for the city of West Carrollton.
The charges are connected to the Aug. 23 death of Averi Grabans at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said she died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that she suffered a skull fracture, hemorrhages and contusions on her head.
West Carrollton police were called to the hospital Aug. 21 after staff reported injuries to the baby,
A GoFundMe page set up in the baby’s name to help cover funeral costs said the family donated some of the baby’s organs.
“Baby Averi’s little heart was donated to another baby that needed a heart this afternoon. God bless this child that has Averi’s heart. May the lord wrap his arms around the family that received her heart so their baby can live a full life,” the post says.
Pulley, who is in the Montgomery County Jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Miamisburg Municipal Court.