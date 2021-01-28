18-year-old West Carrollton man arrested in death of 1-month-old girl

Charles F. Pulley was taken into custody without incident at his residence in the 100 block of East Shannon Avenue in West Carrollton. Earlier Thursday, charges of murder, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide were filed against Pulley in Miamisburg Municipal Court, which provides court services for the city of West Carrollton.

The charges are connected to the Aug. 23 death of Averi Grabans at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said she died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that she suffered a skull fracture, hemorrhages and contusions on her head.